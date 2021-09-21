Randeep Hooda likes tapping into uncharted territories

- Advertisement -

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda says he likes tapping into uncharted territories and talks about how antagonists these days have their own unique style and swag.

Randeep, who was seen playing a negative role in the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Radhe’, said: “I like tapping into uncharted territories and exploring roles I’ve never played before.”

- Advertisement -

He added that “newer characters” and elements are something he would want as an audience and that’s what he tries to do with every project he takes up.

Randeep shared: “So that I can bring something new to the table for the viewers. As for my character in Radhe, it was something I had never played before. Villains these days have their own unique style, look and swag. It was a different experience but I’m grateful to have taken it on.”