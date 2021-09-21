HomeBollywoodNews

Randeep Hooda likes tapping into uncharted territories

Randeep Hooda says he likes tapping into uncharted territories and talks about how antagonists these days have their own unique style and swag.

By Glamsham Bureau
Randeep Hooda likes tapping into uncharted territories
Randeep Hooda Salman Khan Radhe
- Advertisement -

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda says he likes tapping into uncharted territories and talks about how antagonists these days have their own unique style and swag.

Randeep, who was seen playing a negative role in the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Radhe’, said: “I like tapping into uncharted territories and exploring roles I’ve never played before.”

- Advertisement -

He added that “newer characters” and elements are something he would want as an audience and that’s what he tries to do with every project he takes up.

Randeep shared: “So that I can bring something new to the table for the viewers. As for my character in Radhe, it was something I had never played before. Villains these days have their own unique style, look and swag. It was a different experience but I’m grateful to have taken it on.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBitcoin mining generates tonnes of e-waste: Study
Next articleBhumi Pednekar to speak at Climate Week in NY
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,482FansLike
43,822FollowersFollow
6,237FollowersFollow
57,522FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv