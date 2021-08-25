Randeep Hooda meets Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) After winning the nation’s heart and making the country proud on the world level, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra expressed his admiration for actor Randeep Hooda.

The actor visited Chopra at the Army Sports Institute, and Neeraj had his fanboy moment.

Randeep shared the moment on social media and said, “Where does one go from the top? Very few face this question and even fewer have the answers. I deeply feel that you do Neeraj Chopra.”

The Olympian also feels that Randeep is the perfect choice to portray his life on the silver screen. So, Neeraj invited Randeep to the Army Sports Institute and the actor took time off from his busy schedule to meet and congratulate him.

On the work front, Randeep will soon be seen in Jio’s flagship series ‘Inspector Avinash’, and Sony Pictures’ ‘Unfair and Lovely’ with Ileana D’Cruz.

