Randeep Hooda remembers martyrs of historic Battle of Saragarhi

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda celebrates Saragarhi Day by recalling the sacrifice of 21 Sikh soldiers at the historic Battle of Saragarhi. The actor also worked on a film based on that historical event but the film did not see the light of day.

Recalling the events of the movie as well as the history, Randeep said, “Some movies never get made but the stories live on forever. In 1897 on the Northwest Frontier (present-day Afghanistan), 21 Sikhs stood up against 10,000 Afghan tribesmen. It was a certain inevitable death but the decision to take a stand despite the odds and not show their backs to the enemy marks this six and a half hour fierce battle to the death as one of the greatest last stands in the military history of the world. Three gurudwaras have been made in their memorial…one is near the Golden Temple, Amritsar. ‘Jo Bole So Nihaal, Sat Sri Akal’.”

Randeep has multiple projects in the pipeline including web series ‘Inspector Avinash’, and films ‘Unfair & Lovely’ and ‘Rat on a Highway’.

–IANS

