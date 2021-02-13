ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela meet Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Actors Randeep Hooda and Urvashi Rautela on Saturday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow.

The stars are currently shooting the web series Inspector Avinash, based on a true story set in the state.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured his support to the visiting celebrities for a hassle-free shoot in Uttar Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Randeep discussed the endangered Gangetic dolphins with the chief minister, who shared that the issue remains a top priority for him. Urvashi mentioned she was excited to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, sharing that she hails from the same place as him.

The proposed film city project in Greater Noida was also discussed during the hour-long interaction that was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal, too, along with the web series director Neerraj Pathak and producer Rahul Mittra.

Inspector Avinash marks Randeep’s debut in the OTT space, and casts him as real-life police officer Avinash Mishra. Randeep’s police avatar will see him in action in a dramatic retelling of the life of the famed cop, as he busts several high-profile cases of crime in the state. Urvashi will be seen as Avinash Mishra’s wife Poonam.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article'Fleabag' star Phoebe Waller-Bridge with Donald Glover in 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Urvashi Rautela’s ‘Teri Lod Ve’ has a powerful meaning behind it

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Urvashi Rautela, who features in this romantic track 'Teri lod ve' sung by singer Singga, says this beautiful melody expresses varied emotions of love
Read more
News

Urvashi Rautela 'deeply saddened' by Uttarakhand flood

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela, who hails from Uttarakhand, is heartbroken seeing the damage done by the recent flood in Chamoli district...
Read more
News

Urvashi Rautela celebrates Rose Day in her own special way

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Urvashi Rautela celebrates Rose Day in her own special way
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

'Fleabag' star Phoebe Waller-Bridge with Donald Glover in 'Mr. & Mrs....

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Feb 13 (IANS) Phoebe Waller-Bridge gets together actor-singer Donald Glover to create and star in the series Mr. & Mrs. Smith, based...

Katrina Kaif gives the safety pin a twist of oomph

Aahana Kumra photobombed on the set of ‘Bawri Chhori’

Gulshan Devaiah: My life seems to fall in place after every...

Sonam Kapoor wraps up 'Blind'

Amitabh Bachchan relishes nimbu paani on MayDay set

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021