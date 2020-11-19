Advtg.
Bollywood News

Randeep-Ileana wrap up shoot for 'Unfair N Lovely'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actors Randeep Hooda and Ileana D’Cruz have wrapped up shooting for their forthcoming film, Unfair N Lovely. The cast and crew had begun shooting on October 30. The actors as well as director Balwinder Singh Janjua took to their verified Instagram accounts on Thursday morning to announce wrapping up shoot for the film.

Randeep wrote: “I’m going to miss being on the sets and being @balwindersinghjanjua’s (2nd) favourite. Super excited for this to release! #UnfairNLovely #ThatsAWrap.”

Ileana shared: “@balwindersinghjanjua aur meri dosti se koi jealous ho raha hai, @randeephooda? Lovely will miss working with this crazy amazing crew! Can’t wait to leave you all laughing with this story! #UnfairNLovely #ThatsAWrap.”

Janjua posted: “It’s a wrap for my lovelies @illeana and randeep and for team #UnfairNLovely. Here’s to an ending that’s a new and fun beginning! #UnfairNLovely #ThatsAWrap.”

“Unfair N Lovely” is a comic take on India’s obsession with fair skin. Set in the backdrop of Haryana, the film chronicles the story of a dusky girl. Actress Ileana D’Cruz has been paired with Randeep for the first time.

The film marks the directorial debut of Balwinder Singh Janjua, known for working as a screenplay writer in films like “Saand Ki Aankh” and “Mubarakan”. The film is slated for a 2021 release.

–IANS

abh/vnc

