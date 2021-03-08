ADVERTISEMENT
Rani Mukerji inspired 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' star Sharvari to be an actress

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Actress Sharvari forays Bollywood with “Bunty Aur Babli 2” later this year, and she credits Rani Mukerji, her senior co-star in the film, for her entry into showbiz. Sharvari says watching Rani’s films on screen was what motivated her.

“I have idolised a lot of women characters who I have seen on the big screen and invariably most of those women have been played by none other than Rani ma’am! So, on women’s day this is my appreciation post for her. Thank you for inspiring me to be an actor. It was such a dream come true for me! Happy women’s day to all the Bablis out there!” says Sharvari.

“Bunty Aur Babli 2” also stars Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is produced by Rani’s husband Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, and is set to hit the screens on April 23. It has been directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma and follows the 2005 hit “Bunty Aur Babli” that starred Rani with Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan.

