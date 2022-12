Rani Mukerji to inaugurate 28th Kolkata International Film Festival!

Rani Mukerji will make a trip to Kolkata to inaugurate the Kolkata International Film Festival with the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee. In its 28th edition, the festival has invited Rani as a Distinguished Guest for her illustrious career over the last 25 years and her immeasurable contribution to the Indian film industry. She will be felicitated at its inaugural ceremony where dignitaries from world cinema, Indian cinema and West Bengal will be present.

As a highly successful mainstream movie star who has sustained over decades and re-invented herself cinematically, she serves as an inspiration for Bengali youth.

Rani said, “A visit to Kolkata is always special to me as it brings back childhood memories and reminds me of my love for cinema that grew in my heart from an early age. Kolkata International Film Festival has celebrated the legacy of filmmakers like Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak, Mrinal Sen and many Bengalis artists and technicians who have contributed to creating this vibrant Indian film industry and I’m honoured that this time they have decided to celebrate my career and felicitate me along with other achievers. It is a moment of great pride for me, and I’m really humbled to be receiving this honour in the presence of luminaries of West Bengal, India, and World cinema.”