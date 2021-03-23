ADVERTISEMENT
Rani recalls using father's walking stick in 'Hichki' as film turns 3

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) The Rani Mukerji-starrer “Hichki” was released three years ago on this day. The actress lost her father Ram Mukherjee while shooting the film, and she recalls using his walking stick in the last scene of the film.

“I lost my dad around the same time I was filming for ‘Hichki’, and since my parents have been an integral part of my career and always see my films first, this was the first film my dad was not going to be there to see my performance,” Rani recalled.

The 2018 film directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra is an endearing story about a teacher suffering from Tourette’s Syndrome.

“In the last scene of the film where I am seen retiring as the principal of St. Notker’s School, I used my father’s walking stick, which was very special for me and yet it was heart-breaking. It was my way of having my father with me in the film, so for me that scene will always be extremely memorable,” she added.

