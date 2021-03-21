ADVERTISEMENT
Rani's new film 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' announced on birthday

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is all set to feature in a new film titled ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’. The film was announced on her 43rd birthday on Sunday.

‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ talks about a mother’s battle against a country. Currently in the pre-production stage, the film will be helmed by Ashima Chibber.

Talking about the film, Rani Mukerji said: “There could have been no better way to celebrate my birthday today than announce this really important film. In my 25th year in cinema, I have possibly signed one of the most special and significant films of my career. ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’ is a story of true human resilience and it is a film that is dedicated to all the mothers out there.”

“It is a pleasure to creatively collaborate with Nikkhil Advani, whom I have known since ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. To partner with Ashima Chibber, my director, is something I am looking forward to. Chibber’s vision for the film and intent with this project has truly bowled me over. This is a powerful story of a woman that needs to be told,” she added.

The film backed by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment is expected to hit the floors soon.

