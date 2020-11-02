Rannvijay Singha plays a 'cool and snarky' professor in upcoming series

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actor-veejay and television host Rannvijay Singha portrays a professor in the upcoming web series Mismatched.

The story of the show revolves around Rishi, who is in the search of his happily ever after, and Dimple, who dreams of being a tech-wizard. Although they start off on a wrong note, the two develop a friendship over a period of time. The series is about how this perfectly imperfect couple who try to build an app.

“(My character is) Cool and snarky on the outside but a softie inside. Professor Sid (his character’s name) believes in tough love when it comes to his students. He wants to push them out of their comfort zones so that they can each reach their highest potential. To be honest, we’ve all had at least one teacher like that in our lives, so Sid has been inspired by many of mine. He may come across as uncaring, brash and sarcastic, but his intentions are noble. I’m excited for audiences to watch this series on Netflix and, who knows, maybe it will inspire some people to create a brand new app or some others to fall in love!” said Rannvijay.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, the series is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and written by Gazal Dhaliwal.

