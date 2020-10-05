Home Bollywood News

Ransomware attack on Pooja Bedi's website

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Panaji, Oct 5 (IANS) Celebrity Pooja Bedi in a complaint to the Goa Police Cyber Cell on Monday, said that her business website happysoul.in was targetted by hackers, who were now demanding ‘ransom’ in order to restore access to her e-commerce site.

Bedi, who resides in Goa and whose website trades in organic supplements, also took to Twitter with her woe, tagging Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Kumar Meena, saying the hackers have threatened to sell drugs and narcotics substances on her website, if the ransom is not paid.

“Dear @DGP_Goa my ecommerce website http://happysoul.in HACKED AGAIN last night & this time they state if i don’t pay ransom they will sell DRUGS on my website. I have registered (an) FIR in Old Goa Police Cyber Cell last week but no action from Cops. My company regd in Goa @goacm,” the actress said in a tweet.

Advtg.

“Dear @GoDaddyHelp your team is NOT cooperating with our team for my hacked e-commerce website http://happysoul.in Despite my deluxe security on your server & SSL the hacker hacked AGAIN yesterday made ransom demands threatening 2 sell my data & sell DRUGS on my site,” also tweeted tagging the global website hosting platform.

–IANS

maya/dpb

Advtg.
Previous articleBigg Boss 14: Paras Chhabra gives a fitting reply to his ex Pavitra Punia
Next articleRihanna faces backlash for using song with Islamic Hadith in lingerie show
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla and Jaan Kumar Sanu's fun banter over smoking

Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla and Jaan Kumar Sanu’s fun banter...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla tells Jaan Kumar that his father Kumar Sanu would definitely come to know of him smoking watching him come out of the smoking room.
Netflix drops dazzling trailer for 'Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey'

Netflix drops dazzling new trailer for ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’

Ransomware attack on Pooja Bedi's website 1

Ajinkya Rahane signed as brand ambassador of Hudle

Ransomware attack on Pooja Bedi's website 2

Kangana Ranaut happy to be back on film set

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Rihanna faces backlash for using song with Islamic Hadith in lingerie show

Rihanna faces backlash for using song with Islamic Hadith in lingerie...

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks