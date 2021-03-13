ADVERTISEMENT
Ranveer, Deepika play 'peek-a-boo' with camera

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Actor Ranveer Singh has shared a loved-up picture with his wife and actress Deepika Padukone on Instagram.

In the picture, the couple is seen posing for the camera. Ranveer looks straight into the lens while only half of Deepika’s face is visible. 

“peek-a-boo. @deepikapadukone,” Ranveer captioned the image. 

Ranveer did not share details behind the picture or where it was taken, as the two are seen sporting winter wear and caps.

The star couple will soon be seen on the big screen in Kabir Khan’s upcoming film “83”, revolving around India’s victory in the 1983 World Cup under the captaincy of star cricketer Kapil Dev.

