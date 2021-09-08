HomeBollywoodNews

Ranveer Singh attends launch of Ram Charan, Kiara Advani’s next

By Glamsham Bureau
Ranveer Singh with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani | pic courtesy: instagram
Bollywood’s livewire star Ranveer Singh is in Hyderabad to attend the launch of actors Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s upcoming film.

Along with Ranveer, filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli and megastar Chiranjeevi were also seen attending the mahurat event. The much-anticipated film is tentatively called ‘SVC 50’.

In a string of pictures, Ranveer is seen talking to Ram. In other images, the ‘Padmaavat’ star is seen posing with the film’s director Shankar and the cast of the film.

What caught the eye at the grand launch, which took place at the Annapurna Studios, was Ranveer’s double ponytail look, which has gone viral on social media.

Kiara took to Twitter to share her excitement about the film.

“Excitement level beyond for my First Pan India film. My heart is filled with gratitude to be directed by the one and only @shankarshanmugh garu, my wonderful costar @AlwaysRamCharan produced by #DilRaju garu. With your blessings, love and good wishes our film has begun,” Kiara tweeted alongside the poster of the film.

The movie reportedly also features Anjali, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra and Sunil.

Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

