Bollywood News

Ranveer Singh happy to be back 'under the archlights'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is back on the sets, and he captured the moment for fans on his social media.

Ranveer shared two pictures from the set, and one can spot glowing lights behind him. In the pictures, he is seen in an intense mood.

“Back under the arclights,” he captioned the images on Instagram.

The actor didn’t reveal details about the project for which he resumed shooting.

Earlier, Ranveer, who had no time to pause and relax, given his hectic shooting and promotion schedule over the last five years, had shared that he is using the lockdown to rejuvenate.

“I must say before this, life was moving at a very frenetic, at a very hectic pace. I felt I was a hamster on a wheel especially after ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Simmba’, ‘Gully Boy’. My work load in the past year, year and half increased to a level where I was teetering to a level of a burn out. I have lived this period being under the radar, off the grid as they say. In a way this lockdown period has been well timed for me. I get this time to introspect, to focus on myself,” he had said.

On the professional front, Ranveer has a lot to look forward to. He has the much-hyped “83” coming up, where he plays as the iconic Kapil Dev, who captained India’s first-ever cricket World Cup victory campaign in 1983. The film also features Deepika Padukone as Kapil’s wife Romi, along with Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil and Adinath Kothare in key roles.

Ranveer will also reprise his role as Sangram Bhalerao ‘Simmba’ in Shetty’s upcoming cop action drama, “Sooryavanshi”, which stars Akshay Kumar as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi, who is on the lookout for terrorists planning a deadly strike in Mumbai. Ajay Devgn will also reprise his role of Bajirao Singham from Shetty’s “Singham” films. Katrina Kaif will be seen as Veer Sooryavanshi’s wife while Jackie Shroff plays the antagonist.

He will also reunite with filmmaker Rohit Shetty to adapt Shakespearean comedy for the Bollywood screen. Titled “Cirkus”, their new collaboration is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play “The Comedy Of Errors”, with Ranveer essaying a double role.

–IANS

sug/vnc

