Ranveer Singh resumes work

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Actor Ranveer Singh was spotted getting back to work on Monday, entering a film set after the decision to unlock the city following the second wave of Covid-19.

A set of pictures shows Ranveer dressed in a bright yellow jacket paired with a white T-shirt and red sweatpants. He completed his look with signature quirky glasses, a hat and a mask.

“Ranveer has always been the one of the first actors to resume shoot ing after every lockdown because he truly believes that the industry needs t o restart. So, again he is one of the first superstars to resume work,” said a source.

Details about what Ranveer is shooting for are under wraps.

“He was shooting for a huge project that has been kept under wraps. Details of which will be made public soon. It’s an intense shoot today for him and Ranveer was seen in his trademark enthusiasm, ready to go,” the source added.

Ranveer has a string of films lined up for release. He will be seen in Kabir Khan’s “83”.

He also has “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” and “Cirkus”.

–IANS

