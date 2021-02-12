ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Ranveer Singh reveals a funny video of Rohit Shetty

Ranveer Singh has revealed the fun side of Rohit Shetty by sharing a hilarious video where the filmmaker is driving a clown car

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has revealed the fun side of Rohit Shetty by sharing a hilarious video where the filmmaker is driving a clown car.

The actor on Friday took to Instagram to share a fun moment from the sets of his upcoming film, Cirkus. The video starts with Ranveer introducing Rohit as “the most serious stunt director of the country”.

It then shows Rohit driving the clown car, and taking a round. In the end, the filmmaker realises that Ranveer is making a video, and exclaimed: “Abbe tu shoot kar raha hai? (are you shooting this).”

ADVERTISEMENT

The video does not feature Ranveer, but he is heard having a good laugh behind the camera.

“Takes his job very seriously @itsrohitshetty,” Ranveer wrote while sharing the video.

Actor Arjun Kapoor reacted to the video, commenting: “Baba just to see this I think I need to make another entry into the cirkus.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pooja Hegde also wrote: “Bwahahahahahaha… damnnn, I’m missing all this!”

“Cirkus” is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play “The Comedy Of Errors”, with Ranveer essaying a double role. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Siddhartha Jadhav, and Vrajesh Hirjee. The film is set to release in the winter of 2021.  –ians/sug/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleEmraan Hashmi to feature in soulful ‘Lut gaye’
Next articleIndia's domestic PCBA demand to hit $81.5 bn by 2025-26: Report
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Remedios and Shravya wins AITA Talent Series tennis titles

IANS - 0
Mandya (Karnataka), Feb 12 (IANS) Stephen Dylan Remedios upset second seed Ranveer Singh Pannu 7-5, 6-3 to win the boys under-12 singles title...
Read more
News

Arjun Kapoor to support sponsor treatment cost of 100 cancer couples

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is lending support to 100 cancer couples. He says the pandemic has taught him the importance of helping others.
Read more
Fashion and Lifestyle

Jacqueline Fernandez aces aerial acrobatics

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Jacqueline Fernandez took everyone by surprise as she shared a picture of her performing a jaw-dropping stunt with the help of aerial silk.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kareena Kapoor Crysta IVF Redcliffe Lifesciences

Kareena Kapoor to endorse a fertility & pregnancy care brand

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kareena Kapoor: While I have been lucky to conceive naturally, there are millions out there, who aren’t able to conceive naturally...

Abhay Deol feels Bandra Film Festival will help indie filmmakers

Why Gurmeet Choudhary is emotional about his new horror film 'The...

Jonita Gandhi: It's always fun working with Badshah

Parvin Dabas on reintroducing 'panja' professionally

Utsav Sarkar, Ayushi Gupta & Prasad Mali get set for ‘The...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021