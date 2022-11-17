scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

Ranveer Singh wraps up 'Cirkus' shoot, hints at 'master plans' for promotions

Ranveer Singh, who recently bagged the Etoile d'Or (Golden Star) Award at the ongoing Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco

By Glamsham Bureau
Ranveer Singh wraps up 'Cirkus' shoot, hints at 'master plans' for promotions
Ranveer Singh wraps up 'Cirkus' shoot, hints at 'master plans' for promotions

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who recently bagged the Etoile d’Or (Golden Star) Award at the ongoing Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco, shared an update with regards to his next movie ‘Cirkus’, which sees him joining forces with director Rohit Shetty once again after ‘Simmba’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’ (which saw him playing an extended cameo).

The actor recently took to his Instagram to share a picture with Shetty from the sets of ‘Cirkus’. The two were seen sharing a light moment with actor Varun ‘Choocha’ Sharma and members of the crew in a retro set up with colourful cars, a signature of Shetty, all around. Rohit, true to his role of the director in the film, can be seen sitting on the grass with a walkie talkie tucked into his pocket.

Ranveer also hinted in his caption that the ‘master of mass blockbusters’ (Shetty) has some promotional ‘master plans’ up his sleeve.

Ranveer captioned the picture: “Shooting khatam, Promotion ki planning shuru! Mass-ter filmmaker ke Mass-ter plans!!! Buahahahaha! @itsrohitshetty @rohitshettypicturez @fukravarun #CirkusThisChristmas.”

‘Cirkus’ also features an ensemble of the comedy stars of Hindi cinema including Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra, both of whom have worked with Rohit Shetty for the past 15 years in the ‘Golmaal’ comic verse.

The industry is banking on Ranveer’s ‘Cirkus’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’ to bring audiences back to theatres.

Previous article
Mugdha Chaphekar to don the look of iconic Basanti from 'Sholay'
Next article
Doctors at Hyderabad hospital remove football-sized kidney tumour
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Rubina Dilaik

Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz

Hina Khan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US