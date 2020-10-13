Advtg.
Bollywood News

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Simmba’ gets an animated avatar

By Glamsham Editorial
Ranveer Singh's'Simmba' gets an animated avatar
Ranveer Singh
Advtg.

The 2018 Ranveer Singh superhit, Simmba, is all set for an animated avatar. This was confirmed by director Rohit Shetty of the film on Tuesday.

Shetty took to Instagram Story to share the teaser of an animated spin-off show, “Smaashhing Simmba”. The show will release on a kids channel on Diwali this year.

“‘SMAASHHING SIMMBA’ is roaring, Mind is Blowing! Join the adventures of this sharp-tongued, witty teenager aspiring to be a police officer,” read a post on the official Twitter handle of Reliance Entertainment.

Advtg.

In “Simmba”, Ranveer is seen as a corrupt police officer who has a moral turnaround after a particular incident and becomes the saviour of justice. The film, co-starring Sara Ali Khan, opened on December 28 in 2018.

Ranveer will reprise his role as Sangram Bhalerao ‘Simmba’ in Shetty’s upcoming cop action drama, “Sooryavanshi”, which stars Akshay Kumar as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi, who is on the lookout for terrorists planning a deadly strike in Mumbai. Ajay Devgn will also reprise his role of Bajirao Singham from Shetty’s “Singham” films. Katrina Kaif will be seen as Veer Sooryavanshi’s wife while Jackie Shroff plays the antagonist.  –ians/sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleTaapsee Pannu indulges in viral ‘biggini shoot’ song
Next articleSushant case: Subramanian Swamy reaches out to the Health Secretary

Related Articles

News

Karan Tacker sceptical about shooting amid pandemic

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) The world is back in action but actor Karan Tacker is still sceptical about resuming work amid the Covid pandemic.He...
Read more
News

Manushi Chhillar joins Akshay Kumar for ‘Prithviraj’ shoot

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Former beauty queen and Bollywood debutante Manushi Chhillar has joined actor Akshay Kumar for the shoot of their upcoming film, Prithviraj.
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Bollywood civil suit against ‘defamatory’ reporting

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Kangana Ranaut has expressed disappointment after top Bollywood production houses and associations filed a suit in Delhi High Court against certain...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Ranveer Singh's 'Simmba' gets an animated avatar 1

Jacqueline Fernandez: Forgot shoot life was this fun!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has resumed work, and she says she had forgotten what fun shoot life was.Jacqueline posed for a...
Ranveer Singh's 'Simmba' gets an animated avatar 2

Ronit Roy: I was a cocky little creature in my younger...

Ranveer Singh's 'Simmba' gets an animated avatar 2

Sushmita Sen's mantra: Prepare, learn, practice

Ranveer Singh's 'Simmba' gets an animated avatar 2

Shruti Seth shares her takeaway from Rajasthan trip amid pandemic

Ananya Panday Wallpaper

Ananya Panday

Ram Kapoor's costume was inspired by Javier Bardem's character

How Ram Kapoor’s costume was inspired by Javier Bardem’s character

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks