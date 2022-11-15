scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

Ranveer surprises wife Deepika at her office on their wedding anniversary

By Glamsham Bureau
Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh surprised his wife-actress Deepika Padukone at her workplace as the two celebrated their fours years of their wedding anniversary.

Ranveer took to his Instagram story and shared a picture, where Deepika was seen working on the occasion.

He also posted a picture, clicked from behind, of Deepika working along with her team inside the office.

In the photo, Deepika sat on a chair looking at a laptop as many people stood around her.

He wrote along with the picture, “When she has to work on your anniversary so you surprise her at her office…”

“Ps: Never underestimate the power of flowers & chocolates (devil emoji). Diamonds not needed buahaha. Take notes and thank me later gentlemen….”

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy’s Lake Como after dating for six years. The two first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama film ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’.

–IANS

dc/uk/

Previous article
‘Bigg Boss 16’: Soundarya Sharma labels Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia ‘most unhygienic’
Next article
Aman Verma returns to TV after five years with 'Aashao Ka Savera'
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Rubina Dilaik

Pooja Hegde

Ananya Panday

Avika Gor

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US