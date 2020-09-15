Home Bollywood News

Ranvir Shorey: If you don’t like someone whistle blowing, use freedom of enabling

By Glamsham Editorial
Ranvir Shorey
Ranvir Shorey

Actor Ranvir Shorey feels the ones who are coming out to defend the muck in Bollywood are the gatekeepers of the industry.

“The ones who come out defending the muck in #Bollywood are either the ‘gatekeepers’, or the ones sucking up to them. If you don’t like someone whistleblowing or using their freedom of expression, you’re free to use your freedom of enabling. Don’t see what the fuss is about,” Ranvir Shorey posted on Twitter.

His post comes at a point when Bollywood stars indulge in debate after veteran actress and MP Jaya Bachchan slammed those trying to ‘tarnish the image of the entire industry’. She took an indirect jibe at actress Kangana Ranaut and actor-politician Ravi Kishan who claimed that drug addiction exists in the film industry.

Advtg.

Actress Kangana Ranaut responded to Jaya Bachchan with a tweet asking whether the veteran actress would have maintained her stand had her son Abhishek and daughter Shweta been targeted, while Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha lauded Jaya Bachchan for speaking her mind. –IANS/sug/ash

Advtg.
Previous articleRanbir, Alia, Kareena, Saif, Neetu Kapoor at Riddhima’s b’day bash
Next articleBambai Main Ka Ba? Rap with an angst & reality check

Related Articles

News

Kangana Ranaut: Industry offered 2-minute roles, item numbers after sleeping with hero

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday made shocking claims, saying all that Bollywood ever offered her were two-minute roles, item numbers and a...
Read more
News

Mumbai Police beef up security for Bachchans

Glamsham Editorial - 0
After Samajwadi MP Jaya Bachchan spoke in Parliament against the vilification of Bollywood by insiders, the Maharashtra Police tightened security for the...
Read more
News

Swara Bhasker slams Kangana Ranaut: Sickening, Shameful

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Swara Bhasker on Wednesday called out Kangana Ranaut for her caustic comments against veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan.
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks