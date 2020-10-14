Advtg.
Bollywood News

Ranvir Shorey, Purbi Joshi shoot for 'Metro Park 2' in New Jersey

By Glamsham Editorial
New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The cast of the web show, Metro Park, has started shooting for the second season in New Jersey, USA.

Ranvir Shorey, Purbi Joshi, Omi Vaidya and Vega Tamotia are amomng actors facing the camera for season two of the series that showcases the quirks of the everyday life of a Gujarati family living abroad. Sarita Joshi and Gopal Dutt have also joined the team.

“Finally back to work… thank you #Metropark season 2 this is going to be a fun ride,” Purbi shared.

The second season of “Metro Park” is written by Ajayan Venugopalan and directed by Abi Varghese ans Ajayan Venugopalan. The season will stream on Eros Now.

–IANS

sim/vnc

