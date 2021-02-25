ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Ranvir Shorey tests Covid negative, thanks netizens for prayers

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey has tested negative for Covid-19. The actor took to Twitter on Thursday to share the news with netizens thanking them for wishes and prayers.

“Happy to say I have tested negative for Covid after a week of quarantining and treatment. Thank you all for the good wishes,” Ranvir tweeted.

Netizens were happy but they warned the actor about the effects caused by the virus can stay on even after testing negative, asking him to take necessary precautions and abide by a healthy diet.

“I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining,” Ranvir had tweeted last week on Wednesday.

Ranvir features in the recently released second season of the web series Metro Park, in which he plays the popular character Kalpesh Patel.

–IANS

abh/vnc

