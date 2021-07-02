Rapper D'Evil: 'Todun taak' in 'Toofaan' inspired from spirit of Mumbai

Adv.

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Rapper D’Evil, or Dhaval Parab, has penned the lyrics and lent his vocals to the latest track “Todun taak” featuring Farhan Akhtar, in the upcoming sports drama film “Toofaan”. The song was released on Friday.

The track, composed by Dub Sharma, pays a tribute to never-say-die attitude.

Talking about how his Bollywood debut song materialised, D’Evil shared: “When I got a message from Farhan Akhtar asking if I would be keen on creating a rap song for him, I jumped with joy. I’ve been a huge fan of his artistry. Further when I learnt that the film will be directed by a stalwart like Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, it was a double whammy and my excitement hit the roof. I penned down the song as per the creative brief keeping in mind the lead protagonist’s character.”

Throwing light on the song, the Mumbai-based rapper added: “The lyrics are inspired from the spirit of Mumbai, a city that never sleeps and a city that gives an ordinary commoner the ability to dare to dream and wings to fly. With this song I tried to bring to the fore the passion of a determined man hailing from the slums but with dreams large enough to touch the skies.”

“Toofaan”, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, features Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Dr. Mohan Agashe, Darshan Kumaar and Vijay Raaz. The film is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi and English on July 16.

–IANS

