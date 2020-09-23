Home Bollywood News

Rapper Divine out with new track titled ‘Punya Paap’

By Glamsham Editorial
Rapper Divine, has come up with his new track, Punya Paap. The number features in his new album of the same name.

Directed by filmmaker Abhay Raha, the music video has been shot in Goa.

According to Divine, “Punya Paap” is a very personal offering that gives a perspective of his life.

“Family, God and music have been my fortune and blessing (punya). Temptations and vices (paap) have also been around me in the form of money, fame, and wrong company. The title track of the album is an authentic reflection of my life and how I want to reconstruct it from hereon. Whether I want to continue to partake in the unabashed drama or whether I want to seek redemption, the pandemic has presented this choice to me,” said the rapper, whose real name is Vivian Fernandes.

The name of the track has been drawn from the popular lyrics in Divine’s 2019 single, “Kohinoor”. –IANS/sim/vnc

