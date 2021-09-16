Rapper Meek Mill's 'Expensive Pain' album to release on Oct 1

- Advertisement -

New York, Sep 16 (IANS) Meek Mill announced the launch of his upcoming album ‘Expensive Pain’ on Wednesday night.

The American rapper took to Instagram and made the announcement with a painting by artist Nina Chanel Abney.

- Advertisement -

“My Album ‘Expensive Pain’ Releases 10/1. Pre-save Now @ninachanel it’s giving me heavy NFT VIBES!!!,” he wrote.

The album cover for ‘Expensive Pain’ emanates from an original painting by renowned artist Abney.

- Advertisement -

Featuring his recent singles ‘Sharing Locations’ with Lil Baby and Lil Durk, and his Lil Uzi Vert-collaborated record ‘Blue Notes 2’, ‘Expensive Pain’ will serve as Meek’s first album since his 2018 Grammy-nominated effort Championships. The project was Meek’s comeback endeavour after serving time in prison for violating his probation in 2017. It was anchored by his Billboard Hot 100 single ‘Going Bad’ featuring Drake, according to Billboard.com.

In 2019, a documentary series about his battle with the criminal justice system, ‘Free Meek’, was released on Amazon Prime Video.

- Advertisement -

Last month, Meek received the Nelson Mandela changemaker award, which honoured him for his altruism and social work with REFORM Alliance. Meek serves as the organization’s co-chair alongside his friend and Philadelphia 76ers partner, Michael Rubin.

–IANS

eka/kr