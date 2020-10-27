Rappers DIVINE and IKKA garner over 2mn views in 24 hours with 1st collaboration

Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Rappers DIVINE and IKKA have collaborated for the first time, and their high-octane hip-hop track, Level up, has received over two million views in a day.

The lyrics, penned by the rapper duo, portray their struggles and how they have evolved in hip-hop.

The hook of the song is written and belted out by Kaater, one of IKKA’s mentees and the music is produced by DJ MissyK.

“I was eagerly waiting for ‘Level up’ to release, and now that it’s out, I can’t wait for my fans to check it out. Hip-hop is my passion, and nothing can justify my love for it,” said IKKA.

“I am very grateful to DIVINE for hopping on to this collaboration. It was an amazing experience working with him, Kaater and DJ MissyK, who has produced the song. I am sure my fans will shower their love on this track, and it will become a trend setting record,” he added.

Commenting on the collaboration, DIVINE said: “I vibed on ‘Level up’ as soon as IKKA sent me the version to write and record during the lockdown and I’m glad that it’s finally out after all this time. Moreover, I’ve heard IKKA’s album ‘I’ all the way through and I think it’s going to be one of the best to come out of Indian hip-hop. Looking forward to it.”

The song is from IKKA’s upcoming debut album “I”. It revolves around his real-life story and experience within India’s hip-hop community.

–IANS

nn/vnc