Raqesh Bapat: The more hate I get for my character, the more it's a win for me

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) ‘Bigg Boss 15’ fame Raqesh Bapat talks about playing the negative lead in the Marathi film ‘Sarsenapati Hambirrao’.

Talking about his character in the film, Raqesh shares: “‘Sarsenapati Hambirrao’ is a movie which is made on a huge scale. When I was approached for this character, I was a little dicey. This is something that I have never done before but as an artist you would never want to miss a chance playing such a powerful character.”

Raqesh plays the character of Sarja Khan. The Pathan look of his with long beard and turban makes him look fearful. The film is based on Maratha warrior Hansaji Mihite. Hansaji was given the title Sarnobat Hambirrao. The film portrays his life as commander-in-chief of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s army.

“Sarja Khan, Aurangzeb’s sardar is pitted opposite chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Acommander-in-chief, Hambirrao. I am happy that all the toil and efforts paid off. My fans have been praising and are going to the theatres to watch me on the big screen. Can’t thank enough to everyone who has been a part of my journey. I promise to work even harder in the coming days.”

–IANS

ila/kr