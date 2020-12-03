Bollywood News

Rashami Desai plays aspiring politician in debut web series

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Actress Rashami Desai will portray an aspiring politician in her debut digital series, Tandoor. The show also features Tanuj Virwani and is billed as an investigative thriller.

On the show, Rashami’s character Palak marries the love of her life secretly and wants to disclose the fact it to the media and public. However, she does not get the same reciprocation from her husband and gradually drifts away emotionally towards another man.

“She is a confident modern woman who doesn’t want to give up on her life and dreams for her unworthy secret husband. The story and character are loosely inspired from a real life incident. The story is about Palak and I have got the opportunity to live her life, to live her pain, sorrows and dejections and how she reaches her untimely end. I want the audience to watch Palak, feel her misery and see her short lived journey and not just watch actor Rashami play another role. Palak is deeper and more layered than her mere appearance,” said Rashami, who became a household name with her fiction show Uttaran and her stint on Bigg Boss 13 last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have just wrapped the shoot for the series,” she shared about the show, to be streamed on ULLU.

–IANS

nn/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra back together in new music video (Lead)

Related Articles

News

Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra back together in new music video (Lead)

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra of Bigg Boss fame have been entertaining fans with fun music videos over the last...
Read more
News

Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra back together in new music video

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra of Bigg Boss fame have been entertaining fans with fun music videos over the last...
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin calls Eijaz Khan “Bhaade ka Character”

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, we will see Jasmin Bhasin and Eijaz Khan at loggerheads like earlier.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Rashami Desai plays aspiring politician in debut web series 1

Rashami Desai plays aspiring politician in debut web series

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Actress Rashami Desai will portray an aspiring politician in her debut digital series, Tandoor. The show also features Tanuj Virwani...
Rashami Desai plays aspiring politician in debut web series 2

Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra back together in new music video (Lead)

Rashami Desai plays aspiring politician in debut web series 3

Miley Cyrus's marriage with Liam Hemsworth had 'too much conflict'

Actor Rajinikanth to turn politician

Rajinikanth: Time has come to change fate of Tamil Nadu

J Jayalalitha Rajinikanth Kamal Hassan C N Annadurai M Karunanidhi M G Ramachandran Janaki Ramachandran

Today’s movie stars are tomorrow’s CM aspirants in Tamil Nadu

Miley Cyrus opens up on her divorce from Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus opens up on her divorce from Liam Hemsworth

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020