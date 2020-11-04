Advtg.
Bollywood News

Rashami Desai says her digital debut role breaks away from her TV work

By Glamsham Editorial
Rashami Desai says her digital debut role breaks away from her TV work 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actress Rashami Desai is all set to enter the digital world, and says her upcoming web project will help her break away from the regular television image.

The actress plays the lead opposite Tanuj Virwani in the web series “Tandoor”, an investigative thriller about a married couple whose lives take an unexpected turn after a murder.

“I am very excited to make my digital foray with ‘Tandoor’. The role completely breaks away from my regular television work. I am very glad I found this,” Rashami said.

Advtg.

“The script is just fantastic and I got so intrigued and involved in the narration that I immediately decided to take up the project. I’m eagerly waiting to commence the project and work with Tanuj Virwani, who is a fine actor and a good friend. Also, one of the other reasons to take up the project is the people involved. I’m sure it’s going to be a fun ride and I will definitely learn and grow more as an actor. I can’t wait to begin the shoot,” added Rashami, who made her mark on “Naagin 4” and the reality show “Bigg Boss 13”.

Directed by Nivedita Basu, “Tandoor” will go on floors soon. It will be released on the Ullu app.

–IANS

Advtg.

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleFeeling lucky that 'Sir' gets a theatrical release on Diwali: Director Rohena Gera
Next articleVelocity restrict Supernovas to 126/8

Related Articles

News

Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan tags Eijaz Khan a bully

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan says she is amazed to see the behaviour of actor Eijaz Khan...
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s cute conversation melting our hearts

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Situations and bonds in the Bigg Boss 14 house are changing faster than the speed of light. From romance to action, from being friends to turning foes, nothing in the BB 14 house is constant.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla and Naina singh reflect on the lessons they’ve learnt from Nishant’s eviction

Pooja Tiwari - 0
Abhinav Shukla and newcomer Naina Singh about the lessons they’ve learnt about friendship in the ever changing Bigg Boss
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks