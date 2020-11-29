Rashami Desai sizzles in hot pink bikini photoshoot

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Television actress Rashami Desai on Sunday set Instagram on fire with her hot pink bikini photoshoot!

The actress shared photographs of herself where she can be seen standing in a swimming pool wearing a hot pink bikini underneath a white net dress. The photoshoot has been done in Lonavala.

Captioning the photographs, Rashami wrote that she wants to “go with the flow”. Commenting on her post, Rashami’s fans showered her with love and admiration.

On the work front, Rashami is all set to enter the digital world, and says her upcoming web project will help her break away from the regular television image. The actress plays the lead opposite Tanuj Virwani in the web series “Tandoor”, an investigative thriller about a married couple whose lives take an unexpected turn after a murder.

On Sunday, Rashami took to Instagram to share birthday wishes for her “Tandoor” co-star Tanuj Virwani.

Sharing a photograph with Tanuj, the actress wrote: “I live for the moments where I can’t express them with words, A very Happy Birthday to my super talented co-actor, a person so humble and down to earth and surely super fun to be around @tanujvirwani Enjoy today without any guilt.”

