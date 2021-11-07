Rashi Khanna posts playful apology to cousin

- Advertisement -

Hyderabad, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress Rashi Khanna, who is all set to share the screen alongside Akkineni Naga Chaitanya in their upcoming movie ‘Thank You’, surprised her fans and followers on her social media pages by posting an apology that has grabbed everyone’s attention.

On Saturday, on the occasion of ‘Bhai Dooj’, Rashi, also famous as the ‘supreme actress’, shared adorable pictures from her childhood and memories related to those pictures. In one of the pictures, Rashi can be spotted pulling her cousin Kriti’s hair.

With the picture came the caption that caught people’s attention and made them smile. “Sorry Kriti for pulling your hair! (Guess the apology has been long pending!)”

Rashi also wrote a simple note for her brother Raunaq and wished him on the auspicious day. “Always turned to you in crisis, Raunaq. Happy Bhai Dooj, my dearest Raunaq. Love you so much!”

On the work front, Rashi is shooting for ‘Thank You’. Directed by Vikram Kumar, the film is expected to get a wrap soon.

–IANS

