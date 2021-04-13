Rashmi Agdekar: Gudi Padwa has always been an intimate celebration

Adv.

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actress Rashmi Agdekar celebrated the Maharashtrian festival of Gudi Padwa with her family on Tuesday, as every year.

“Gudi Padwa has always been an intimate celebration for us. Spending time with family and having lots of yummy food. It’s pretty much the same this year, too. I dressed up since I haven’t done that for a while. We did a little puja at home and enjoyed a typical Maharashtrian meal,” Rashmi says.

While the actress wishes the best for everyone on the festival, she does urge people to stay cautious amid the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Adv.

“Every festival symbolises victory over evil/negativity in oneself. Gudi Padwa marks the Maharashtrian New Year. Here’s wishing all a happy new year. Hope you start doing or practicing something new this year. Please stay indoors and let us all work towards breaking the chain to contain the virus. Stay safe, stay healthy,” was Rashmi’s message to her fans.

–IANS

ym/vnc