Bollywood News

Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu all pumped up to start her run

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu has put her sports drama, Rashmi Rocket, on track, sharing the first look of the film. The actress had been preparing for the film for a while now, and now she has started shooting for it. On Monday, the actress took to Instagram to share her first glimpse in the film.

In the picture, she can be seen wearing blue athleisure. With her back towards the camera, Taapsee can be seen tying her hair while standing at the race track, all pumped up to start her run.

Sharing the first look with her fans, she wrote, “Let’s do this! #RashmiRocket.”

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, “Rashmi Rocket” is about a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing the role of Taapsee’s husband in the project.

Lately, Taapsee has been eating right to get an athletic frame for the sports film. The actress had shared a picture of her morning meal on Instagram.

“This is how prepping for #RashmiRocket looks like! Starting off my day with this carb-rich breakfast planned by my fuss free @munmun.ganeriwal. As she says, working to get an athletic bod isn’t about eating only proteins. Keeping the right balance is important. On my plate are sweet potato tikkis which @munmun.ganeriwal recommends for its high fibre content and I recommend for its great taste! Bon appetit,” she wrote along with the picture, which shows her enjoying her breakfast.

–IANS

sug/vnc

