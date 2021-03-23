ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Rashmi Somvanshi on 'Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti' winning Best Haryanvi Film (Lead)

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actress Rashmi Somvanshi stars in “Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti”, which was declared Best Haryanvi Film at the 67th National Awards. Rashmi says credit goes for the film to Satish Kaushik, who plays a pivotal role.

“I got the film through Satish sir since he had seen my work in ‘A Billion Colour Story’ that was produced by him. After working in independent films like ‘G Kutta Se’ and ‘A Billion Colour Story’, being in a Haryanvi film was a new experience for me. I am happy that the film won the National Award. It is a proud moment for all of us,” said Rashmi.

Satish Kaushik played the role of Jaidev Choudhary in the film. Kaushik’s wife Shashi, incidentally, has produced the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAditi Rao Hydari’s reluctant Monday mood
Next articleSanjay Suri: With success comes a bit of isolation
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Swiggy to cover vaccination cost for over 2 lakh delivery partners

Online mindfulness may boost mental health during Covid pandemic

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 24 (IANS) The fear, anxiety and stress associated with the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on mental health. However, a...

Apple Card doesn't discriminate against women: US investigators

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 24 (IANS) A US investigation into allegations that Apple credit card discriminated against women by offering them lower credit limits has...

Kirti Kulhari: Now things are done differently

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kirti Kulhari says that for an OTT project, a big name may garner buzz initially but after that it's just the content that matters.

Vishal Dadlani: Respect what you eat, and the farmers who grow it

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Composer Vishal Dadlani on Wednesday took to social media to once again express solidarity with the ongoing farmers' protest.Dadlani...

Naomie Harris, Chiwetel Ejiofor in ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ remake series

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Naomie Harris is all set to star alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor in an upcoming series, a remake of David Bowie's 1976 film 'The Man Who Fell To Earth'
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates