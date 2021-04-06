BollywoodNews

Rashmika Mandanna celebrates B’day with Amitabh Bachchan

South sensation Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 25th Birthday today on the sets of 'Goodbye' in the presence of Amitabh Bachchan

By Glamsham Editorial
Rashmika Mandanna with Amitabh Bachchan
Rashmika Mandanna with Amitabh Bachchan
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Goodbye’ starring South sensation Rashmika Mandanna alongside Amitabh Bachchan, went on floors just recently. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment, and directed by Vikas Bahl, the film announcement has created an intrigue among audiences.

The actress celebrated her 25th Birthday today on the sets of Goodbye. The film’s team made sure they have a small celebration in place for her as she was working on her special day. A source revealed, “It was a nice little celebration on the set, given the present scenario. With such a cast and crew all the covid precautions were a mandate on the sets. Keeping safety in mind, everyone was wearing masks and maintained proper social distancing even while doing the cake cutting.”

The film’s mahurat shoot took place just days ago as Rashmika started shooting and Big B joined in later. The film marks the reunion of Ekta Kapoor and Vikas Bahl, who previously collaborated on critically acclaimed films like Lootera and Udta Punjab.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Vikas Bahl, ‘Goodbye’ a Good Co. production, is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment and stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleGalat song out now: Paras Chhabra and Rubina Dilaik’s emotional heartbreak song
Next articleLady love: Digital space explores lesbianism
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

advtg

LATEST UPDATES

advtg

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates