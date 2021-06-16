Rashmika Mandanna resumes ‘Goodbye’ shoot

Adv.

In her recent post story, Rashmika Mandanna has revealed that the shoot of ‘Goodbye’ has resumed after being put on hold due to the coronavirus lockdown. The actress has now shared her experience of going back to the sets and this time, with Aura. She took Aura on the sets of ‘Goodbye’ and revealed they had an exciting time together.

In her story, Rashmika shared a selfie which has captured the actor flashing her smile for the camera. She began her long note by noting the date, i.e. June 14. She then revealed that she had begun the shoot for ‘Goodbye’ and that how everyone on the set enjoyed meeting her pet dog Aura. She also expressed her excitement after being back at work and reuniting with the cast and crew on the set.

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna will be making her Hindi debut alongside Sidharth Malhotra in their upcoming film, ‘Mission Majnu’. Her second Bollywood project ‘Goodbye’ is being directed by Vikas Bahl.

Rashmika, who carries a Pan-India fan following will also soon become a Pan-India star with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa.