Rashmika Mandanna to sign her third Bollywood film soon?

National crush Rashmika Mandanna is all set to leave her mark across the country. The actress has already bagged 2 Bollywood projects, ‘Mission Majnu’ and ‘Goodbye’, opposite Amitabh Bachchan, and one Pan-India magnum opus, ‘Pushpa’ alongside Allu Arjun.

In a recent Instagram live, when asked about her Bollywood and Pan-India projects, Rashmika responded, “I’m doing 2 Bollywood films, soon I’ll be signing the third one.”

After this response, the actress’ fans were left in frenzy for the details of her third Bollywood / Pan India project. It is quite a feat for the young actress to bag her third Bollywood film, even when her debut film is yet to be released.

With a Pan-India fan following to cater to, Rashmika’s foray in Bollywood and Pan-India arena is considered as one of the most anticipated debut of the year.

After giving out some of the memorable performances in Telugu films like, ‘Kirik party’, ‘Dear Comarade’ and ‘Geetha Govindam’, Rashmika is all set to spread her magic across all the other language industries, and her fan army is hugely excited for that.