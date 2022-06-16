scorecardresearch
Rashtra Kavach OM, first song ‘Kala Sha Kala’ out now!

By Glamsham Editorial
Rashtra Kavach OM first song Kala Sha Kala _ pic courtesy yt
The much-anticipated action-drama film Rashtra Kavach OM starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi has been constantly making to the headlines since it was announced.

The makers of the film dropped their first song today- Kala Sha Kala, it is safe to say it will be an unabashed party anthem of the year. The song is performed by one of the most gracious dancer of the industry- Elnaaz Norouzi and composed by Amjad Nadeem and Enbee. The groovy lyrics are penned by Kumaar and sung in the melodious voice of Raahi and Dev Negi.

Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan, ‘Rashtra Kavach OM’ is directed by Kapil Verma. The film is all set to release in cinemas on 1st July 2022

