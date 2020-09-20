Home Bollywood News

Rasika Dugal gears up for 'Out Of Love' season two

By Glamsham Editorial

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal will be soon heading to Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, for a two-month schedule. She will be shooting for season two of her hit web series, Out Of Love.

In the first season, she essayed the role of a physician, Dr. Meera Kapoor, whose seemingly perfect life is rocked by the revelation of her husband’s infidelity. The season ended as Meera adapts to a new life as a single parent.

About the second season, Rasika said: “I was excited to play a part which was driving the narrative of a series and to experience the rigours of a long shooting schedule where you are in almost every frame of the show.”

“Being Dr. Meera Kapoor and attempting to experience the emotionally tumultuous ride that she is on throughout the season is a journey that any actor would desire. And the appreciation from the awards and the audiences has been a huge bonus. The second season will present Meera with a set of different challenges and I can’t wait to sink my teeth into the material of this season. I will be in Coonoor for two months for the shoot. After being holed up at home for so many months, I look forward to the beauty of the hills,” she added.

She is also awaiting the streaming of her other projects “Mirzapur Season 2” and Mira Nair’s “A Suitable Boy”.

