Advtg.
Bollywood News

Rasika Dugal: Hope the chase for numbers doesn't set into OTT world

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal feels there is a lot to celebrate as far as the advent of the OTT culture goes, and hopes the chase for numbers never plagues the platform.

Asked about the thing she fears about the change sweeping in the OTT world, Rasika told IANS in a Twitter interaction: “At the moment, there is more to celebrate than fear in the OTT space. But I hope the chase for numbers doesn’t set in or hasn’t set in.”

Right now, Rasika is being lauded for her role of Beena Tripathi in “Mirzapur” season two.

Advtg.

“(It) was a relief to have female desire acknowledged. (It was) an interesting departure and therefore liberating to explore such a beautifully flawed character. I lived vicariously through Beena,” Rasika told IANS on Twitter when questioned how liberating it was for her to work on a character like Beena.

She was also seen in Mira Nair’s web series “A Suitable Boy”, a screen adaptation of the Vikram Seth classic of the same name. Set in India of 1951, the series traces the journey of Lata, a passionate literature student, and her meddling mother who wishes to choose her husband. The story takes the audience on a journey with Lata as she explores the excitement of romance and heartache, as three different men try to win her heart.

Rasika essays Savita Mehra Kapoor, whose marriage kicks in a turn of events among four families.

Advtg.

“I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to be part of two shows releasing on the same day — of different genres and on different platforms, and for me as an actor, two completely different characters. I loved re-visiting Beena Tripathi in ‘Mirzapur’ season two and loved discovering Savita Mehra in ‘A Suitable Boy’, both in a matter of a few months. ‘Mirzapur’ already has a loyal following and I am sure ‘A Suitable Boy’ will charm many, too. I look forward to the audience response to both the shows, and to Beena and Savita, too. Here’s to the abundance, variety, and quality of work on streaming platforms,” Rasika said recently.

–IANS

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleKubbra Sait gatecrashed Ranveer-Deepika wedding 'with an invitation'
Next articleGayle becomes first to hit 1,000 sixes in T20 cricket

Related Articles

News

Rasika Dugal: Reusing clothes is part of my personality

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal is a rare celebrity who does not shy away from admitting that she reuses clothes."I don't buy...
Read more
News

Mirzapur 2: Back to the boondocks (IANS Review, Rating: * * *)

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mizapur 2 (streaming on Amazon Prime); Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Amit Sial, Isha...
Read more
News

Rasika gives 'Mirzapur' twist to 'Rasode main kaun tha' meme

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal has given a quirky Mirzapur twist to the viral question "Rasode mein kaun tha?"On Sunday, Rasika shared...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Rasika Dugal: Hope the chase for numbers doesn't set into OTT world 1

Bigg Boss 14: Housemates play Game of Image

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The controversial reality show Bigg Boss has had a successful run in the small screen since 2006 and the...
Rasika Dugal: Hope the chase for numbers doesn't set into OTT world 2

Kanye West gifts wife Kim Kardashian hologram of her late father

Rasika Dugal: Hope the chase for numbers doesn't set into OTT world 3

Anya Taylor-Joy: Learning to be a fighter was fascinating

Rasika Dugal: Hope the chase for numbers doesn't set into OTT world 4

Stokes a valuable player, one of the best in the world:...

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

The dew has been unpredictable, says Rahul

Rasika Dugal: Hope the chase for numbers doesn't set into OTT world 5

Ritu Phogat wins third straight MMA bout

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks