Rasika Dugal: I expect people, at least my loved ones, to be there for me

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal expects her loved ones to be there for her in case she needs help, and similarly she would always reach out to them whenever required.

Rasika made the observation while comparing her nature with that of Dr Meera, the character she plays in “Out Of Love Season 2”.

“Meera and I are different in many ways. She is a quiet person who will try to make things work on her own before she reaches out for help. I expect people, or at least my loved ones, to be there for me and reaching out to them would be one of the first things I would do,” Rasika said.

Talking about her similarities with her on screen character, the actress said: “Meera being reckless in Out of Love Season 2 was not new to me. We see glimpses of this side of her in the previous season too. In a way, that side of her is relatable to me because at most times I tend to be instinctive.”

“I think, there is a very thin line between being instinctive and being reckless. It’s usually the outcome of an instinctive decision that labels the decision as either reckless or spontaneous,” she suggested.

In the recently released Disney+ Hotstar web series, Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli reprise their roles as estranged couple Meera and Akarsh.

The series has been produced by Sameer Gogate and BBC Studios. It has been directed by Oni Sen and written by Preeti Mamgain, Rajesh Chadha and Eisha Chopra.

–IANS

abh/vnc