Advtg.
Bollywood News

Rasika Dugal narrates series ‘Uncovidable’

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Actress Rasika Dugal enjoyed her avatar as narrator of an audiobook series. She hopes her effort will bring a positive chance in these grim times.

Rasika has done the narrating assignment for “Uncovidable”, an audio series that revolves around a woman who is told to stay put for 21 days amid lockdown, as a result of the pandemic.

“The lockdown introduced me to a variety of audio content. It’s the best way to keep the mind occupied while doing house work! I have listened to both fiction and non fiction podcasts, and was delighted when I was asked to be a part of one. ‘Uncovidable’ is quirky and lighthearted and I hope will be a breezy listen in these difficult and grim times,” Rasika said.

Advtg.

Based on screenwriter and playwright Vekeana Dhillon’s real-life events, the series unfolds through unanswered voice messages she leaves on her best friend’s phone.

Apart from “Uncovidable”, the actress will soon be seen in web series “Mirzapur 2”. Season one ended with the death of two important characters — Bablu Pandit (Vikrant Massey) and Sweety Gupta (Shriya Pilgaonkar) — and the upcoming season is all about revenge. Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Golu (Shweta Tripathi) will lock horns with Kaleen Bhaiya and his son Munna Tripathi( Divyendu Sharma). The series goes live on October 23.  –ians/sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleBhumi Pednekar completes dubbing for horror flick
Next articleRahul Dev: Aftab Shivdasani is like family

Related Articles

News

Farah Khan works with her ‘favourite people’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan says working with her favourite people does not feel like work. Sharing a photo with choreographers...
Read more
News

BTS gig virtually attended by about a million fans in 191 regions including India

Glamsham Editorial - 0
BTS virtual concert "MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E", held on October 10 and 11 in Seoul, saw band members RM, Jin, SUGA,...
Read more
News

Raveena Tandon: ‘Becoming pro at taking Covid-19 tests’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Raveena Tandon underwent a Covid-19 swab test here before returning to the set of her debut web show, as a precautionary...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

de Villiers stars as RCB thrash KKR in one-sided encounter

IANS - 0
Sharjah, Oct 12 (IANS) Riding on a record century partnership between captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday...
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Djokovic's loss to Nadal may have hit his confidence: Matts Wilander

Rasika Dugal narrates series 'Uncovidable' 1

de Villiers powers Bangalore to 194/2

Rasika Dugal narrates series 'Uncovidable' 2

Kohli-de Villiers first pair in IPL to share 10 100-run stands

Rasika Dugal narrates series 'Uncovidable' 3

Shruti Hassan: Learned to love in new way in 2020

Rasika Dugal narrates series 'Uncovidable' 3

Farah Khan works with her ‘favourite people’

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks