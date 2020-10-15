Advtg.
Bollywood News

Rasika Dugal: No two actors experiences can be similar

By Glamsham Editorial
Rasika Dugal: No two actors experiences can be similar 1
Advtg.

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal feels the careers of no two actors is ever the same, and no actor can have the same experience as others in the profession.

Rasika made her Bollywood debut in Bollywood in 2008 with “Tahaan”. She was then seen in projects like “Tu Hai Mera Sunday” and “Hamid”. She was also seen in OTT series as “Mirzapur” and “Delhi Crime”, and the digitally-released film “Lootcase”.

Rasika says she doubts herself almost “everyday”.

Advtg.

“I just think that because I have had many years of experience I know how to possibly manage my self doubt around certain things a little better than others, but as the years go by your career changes. There are new challenges everyday and the difficult thing and interesting thing about this career is that there is no one way to do it,” Rasika told IANS.

“Your career cannot be a mirror image of somebody else’s. No actor’s experiences can be similar to the others,” she pointed out.

“There is no benchmark, So, every actor’s journey is unique and it throws unique challenges at you. So, self doubt is always around,” she said.

Advtg.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleIPL: Delhi Capitals moves to top; KL, Rabada stick to their Caps

Related Articles

News

IAS officer Abhishek Singh on turning actor: Acting evolves you from within

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) IAS officer Abhishek Singh, who was recently seen in the new music video of singer B. Praak, says the experience...
Read more
News

Rasika Dugal narrates series ‘Uncovidable’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Rasika Dugal enjoyed her avatar as narrator of an audiobook series. She hopes her effort will bring a positive chance in...
Read more
News

'A Suitable Boy' to premiere in India on October 23

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) A Suitable Boy, the Mira Nair limited series starring Ishaan Khatter and Tabu, will be available for viewers in India...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks