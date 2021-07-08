Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodNews

Rasika Dugal posts a throwback picture of her first photoshoot

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal took to social media on Thursday and shared a picture of her first photoshoot.

“Throwback to my first portfolio shoot in Bombay. I remember saving up money for a few months before I could get this done. Finally managed because of that one ad shoot I got after doing a million auditions… running to them in between theatre rehearsals,” she wrote.

In the post, she thanked her photographer and the people who helped her in her decade-long journey as an actor.

Adv.

“I was mostly confused and lost (well some things don’t change) about what I wanted from the shoot. Thank you @manmeet_bhatti_photography for helping me through this with so much calm and care,” she added.

“It has been a crazy decade and more ever since… an abundance of experiences… and the unexpected kindness of so so many,” wrote Rasika.

In the picture, Rasika is seen wearing a satin dress with long hoop earrings.

Adv.

The actress will be soon seen sharing screen space with Naseeruddin Shah in “The Miniaturist Of Junagadh”.

–IANS

eka/vnc

Adv.
Previous articleMegha Ray's character to get makeover in 'Apna Time Bhi Aayega'
Next articleAbhay Deol shares pics straight out of photoshoot with fans
Adv.
Adv.
Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates