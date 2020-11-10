This is what Rasika Dugal loves!

Advtg.

Rasika Dugal on Tuesday revealed a quirky side of her persona. She revealed that she loves sending voice notes to people, adding that the activity is the next best thing to talking to herself!

In an Instagram account, Rasika is seen recording a voice note on her mobile phone while smiling at me camera.

“Caught in the act of sending some lovely long voice notes. Sigh ….I love voice notes ! I understand people are polarised on this very delicate matter (of voice notes). Apologies to those who have been at the receiving end of the really looong ones I usualy send in which I rumble and ramble and grumble and garble…….this is the next best thing to talking to myself !” captioned the actress.

Rasika is currently shooting in Ooty for the second season of the web series “Out Of Love”. In the show, Rasika plays physician Dr Meera Kapoor, the female lead.

The actress is currently seen in the web series “A Suitable Boy” and “Mirzapur Season 2”. –ians/abh/vnc