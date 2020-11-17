Advtg.
Bollywood News

Rasika Dugal shoots in Nilgiris post lockdown, calls it 'welcome change'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal says shooting in Ooty comes as a pleasant break after the Covid-induced lockdown.

The actress is shooting for the second season of the web series Out Of Love in Ooty and then Coonoor.

“I love the mountains! The Nilgiris are going to be such a welcome change after being holed up at home for seven months! I love the beauty of Ooty and the quaintness of Coonoor,” said the actress about her two-month schedule.

In the first season of the show, she essayed the role of a physician, Dr. Meera Kapoor, who discovers her husband’s infidelity and struggles to deal with this revelation. The season ended as Meera adapts to a new life as a single parent.

On reprising her character, Rasika said: “Revisiting a character is like meeting an old friend. It takes a little catching up. There are so many layers and shades to Dr Meera Kapoor and this season she has to face a whole new set of challenges. I look forward to living all of that. I can’t wait to be in front of the camera again and work through the chaos of a set which always gets the adrenaline going”

Out Of Love is an official adaptation of the multi-award winning show “Doctor Foster”.

Recently, Rasika reprised her role of Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur season two. She was also seen in Mira Nair’s web series A Suitable Boy, a screen adaptation of the Vikram Seth classic of the same name. She played Savita Mehra Kapoor, whose marriage kicks in a turn of events among four families.

–IANS

sug/vnc

