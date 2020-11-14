Rasika Dugal to have a working Diwali

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal will spend Diwali amidst the chaos of a set, and says arclights will light up the festival for her this year.

On Diwali, Rasika is busy shooting for the second season of Out Of Love in Ooty.

“Diwali is usually reserved for family and close friends but the uncertainties of this year have driven us all to do things differently. I am grateful that some of us have been able to get back to work with necessary safety measures,” Rasika said.

Advtg.

“It is thrilling to be back to the beautiful chaos of a set and lovely to be in the vast beauty of the Nilgiris after being holed up at home for seven months. The warmth of the response to Mirzapur 2 and A Suitable Boy is what I take with me as I shoot for Out Of Love season 2. The shooting lights are going to light up my Diwali this year,” she added.

Rasika reprised her role of Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur season two. She was also seen in Mira Nair’s web series A Suitable Boy, a screen adaptation of the Vikram Seth classic of the same name. She played Savita Mehra Kapoor, whose marriage kicks in a turn of events among four families.

Her upcoming projects include Out Of Love Season 2 and Delhi Crime Season 2.

Advtg.

–IANS

sug/vnc/