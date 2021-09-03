Rasika says she finds the short film format challenging

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) After several rounds of international festivals, ‘The Miniaturist of Junagadh’, a short film starring Naseeruddin Shah and Rasika Dugal, is being screened at the Bangalore International Short Film Festival, which concludes on September 5.

Talking about the film, Rasika said, “I’ve always found the medium of short films interestingly challenging. To be able to tell a story in a short time requires cinematic acumen and a strong sense of detail. As an actor, I thrive on those tiny details which don’t attract attention to themselves and might even seem inconsequential but go a long way in creating the world of the story. Kaushal has told a riveting story in a beautifully gentle way. This is a special film for me as it gave me the opportunity to act alongside Naseer Saab, who was my teacher at FTII. So, I got to be a student again!”

The film is directed by Kaushal Oza.

The film has travelled the world with its nomination as Best Short Film at the New York Indian Film Festival and screening at the Cincinnati Indian Film Festival, and it was officially selected for the International Film Festival of South Asia, Toronto and Indian Film Festival, Stuttgart.

Now the film is in India to regale its homegrown audiences. Set in 1947, it follows the unravelling of a secret about a beautiful miniature collection that a family is determined to keep.

–IANS

