Bollywood News

Raveena Tandon enjoys 'thandi ka mausam'

By Glamsham Editorial
New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon, who is currently shooting for a new project in Himachal Pradesh, took out some time from her hectic schedule to enjoy the winter season with her children in the hills.

On Monday, she took to Instagram and posted a few pictures from her getaway. In the images, we can see Raveena, her daughter, Rasha, and her son, Ranbir, posing for camera against the backdrop of snow-clad mountains.

“Thandi ka mausam. Loving the getaway. Beautiful Himachal,” she captioned the post.

Raveena also celebrated Diwali away from home this year. A day ago, she gave a glimpse of her Diwali celebration during her Himachal getaway. She was joined by her kids.

“Our #online Diwali, shooting in Himachal, and the kids have joined me for their diwali vacay! Doing the #aarti online with the hubby and all parents in mumbai! missing the South Africa and Goa wallahs,” Raveena had written.

Raveena is back on screen soon in the upcoming film “KGF Chapter 2”, a follow-up to the 2018 Kannada blockbuster, “KGF: Chapter 1”, starring Yash.

–IANS

sim/vnc

