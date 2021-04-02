BollywoodNews

Raveena Tandon: Highest jump in Covid cases in India, let’s be careful

Raveena Tandon on Friday reacted to the news that India has reported the highest jump in Covid-19 positive cases

By Glamsham Bureau
Raveena Tandon with facemask on
Raveena Tandon | pic courtesy: instagram
ADVERTISEMENT

Raveena Tandon on Friday reacted to the news that India has reported the highest jump in Covid-19 positive cases since October last year. She urged everyone to be careful. Raveena shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen seated in a flight wearing a mask, faceshield and gloves while spraying sanitiser around her seat. The video was shot in December last year.

Sharing the video, Raveena wrote, “My Paranoia , but rightfully so. #throwbackdecember2020 #flying in times of Corona .. #sanitisedworld #saferthansorry please keep wearing your masks. The highest jump in cases reported in India yesterday. Let’s be careful for our own safety and the safety of others . You might even just be a carrier so please be careful around people.”

India has recorded a steady spike in cases for over the past three weeks. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh are logging steep rise in daily new cases.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBoman Irani’s screenplay workshop clocks a year
Next articleIndumathi: Policing the midfield with total commitment
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

advtg

LATEST UPDATES

advtg

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates